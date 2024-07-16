Biden campaign to resume advertising this week after Trump shooting

Las Vegas: US President Joe Biden's 2024 presidential campaign will this week resume political advertising that it had suspended following the attempted assassination of Republican Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Democratic president suspended ads and more bombastic political messaging in the aftermath of Saturday's shooting at a Trump political rally in Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents killed the shooter and his motive remains unclear.

Biden, still trying to repair the damage from a halting debate performance last month, faces pressure from Democratic allies to maintain his verbal attacks on Trump to improve lackluster polling in the most competitive election states.

Several senior Democratic campaign aides have voiced concern that an extended pause could further damage Biden's chances and those of other Democrats seeking elected office in the Nov. 5 election.

Republicans have kept their campaigning at full tilt, with Trump appearing in person at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just two days after a bullet grazed his ear.