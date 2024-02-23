Biden meets family of deceased Putin critic Navalny, promises sanctions

San Francisco: US President Joe Biden on Thursday met the wife and daughter of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died last week in a prison camp, and called him "a man of incredible courage".

Biden, speaking to reporters in California, reiterated that Washington plans to impose a wide array of sanctions on Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin following Navalny's death.

Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony above the Arctic Circle where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

"He was a man of incredible courage and it's amazing how his wife and daughter are emulating that," Biden said after meeting Navalny's wife Yulia and daughter Dasha.

"I know that we're going to be announcing the sanctions against Putin, who is responsible for his death, tomorrow."