Biden policy is welcome relief for Americans with spouses in the country illegally

Washington: When news broke of US President Joe Biden’s plan to provide a path to citizenship for certain immigrants who entered the country illegally and are married to US citizens, Pennsylvania-based immigration lawyer Bridget Cambria didn’t need long to think of clients it could help.

Over the years, she had met with many such couples, explaining to them how difficult it was going to be for the immigrant spouse to get US legal permanent residency. The process, in most cases, required the immigrant to leave the country, potentially enduring years of family separation before being eligible to return.

"When I called them, it was nice to tell them something happy for once,” Cambria said. "Some of them cried, most of them were just in disbelief or shock."

Biden’s move on Tuesday that would allow hundreds of thousands of spouses of US citizens to legalize their immigration status without leaving the United States is a huge development for the families involved, but it is also a high-stakes political gambit in an election year.