Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal

That has sparked criticism of the Biden administration's Gaza ceasefire strategy and ratcheted up pressure on Netanyahu from Israelis to bring the remaining hostages home.

Asked whether he thought Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a hostage deal, Biden said "No." He did not elaborate.

Asked if he was planning to present a final hostage deal to both sides this week, Biden said: "We're very close to that."

"Hope springs eternal," he added when asked whether a deal would be successful.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were due on Monday to meet with the US hostage deal negotiating team to discuss efforts toward an agreement for the release of the remaining captives.