Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy, announces new military aid

Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and announced a new military-aid package for Ukraine, the White House said.
A US official said the military aid was worth $125 million.
In the call, Biden reaffirmed to Zelenskiy the US' "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine" in its war with Russia, the White House said in a statement.
The aid package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles and ammunition, the statement said.
Published 24 August 2024, 03:22 IST