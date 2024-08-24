Home
Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy, announces new military aid

In the call, Biden reaffirmed to Zelenskiy the US' "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine" in its war with Russia, the White House said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 03:22 IST

Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and announced a new military-aid package for Ukraine, the White House said.

A US official said the military aid was worth $125 million.

In the call, Biden reaffirmed to Zelenskiy the US' "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine" in its war with Russia, the White House said in a statement.

The aid package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles and ammunition, the statement said.

Published 24 August 2024, 03:22 IST
