Biden urges US Congress to approve F-16 sale to Turkey 'without delay'

Turkey's parliament ratified Sweden's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle to expanding the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay. The sources said the letter was sent on Wednesday, and that the Biden administration has not yet formally notified Congress of plans for the sale.

Turkey's delay in approving the ratification had been a major obstacle to winning congressional approval for the fighter jet deal. Lawmakers had said they were awaiting Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership- including President Tayyip Erdogan's signature - before deciding whether to approve the sale.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.