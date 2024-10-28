Biden casts early ballot for Harris as  Election Day nears

<p>New Castle: President Joe Biden on Monday cast his ballot in the US presidential election, voting early in his home state of Delaware for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in her race against Republican Ronald Trump.</p>.Kamala Harris says she is not concerned about Trump's talks with Netanyahu.<p>The president, who dropped his re-election bid in July, joined many Americans who can vote before next Tuesday's polling day. </p><p>He cast his vote at an early voting site in New Castle, Delaware.</p>