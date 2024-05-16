'Big Indian community comes with toxic patterns': Dubai influencer's advise to Indians planning to study abroad sparks row

Her post has found some agreement and some critics, as is often the case on social media.

"I spent about a decade studying & working abroad. There's all sorts. Generalizing and avoiding South Asians is not helpful. Neither is only sticking to them outside of work. Take each one as an individual, regardless of origin, accent, appearance, income. That way I found friends," one user said.

Another added, "I respectfully disagree. Having a community of Indian students can provide a sense of familiarity and support, especially in a new country. It's about finding the right balance between comfort and exposure to diverse perspectives."

One user resorted to a personal attack, saying "Nothing like a self hating, self loathing Indian. Shreya, I think it's time to change your name."

However, there was support from different quarters too, with one user commenting "I can not agree more with you. In 2011 I went to Australia to work in a hospital and there the most toxic people and most envious towards Indians were Indians only. It was a shock for me once I reach there and till the time I left Australia I could not come to terms with it.."

Another said, "1000% true. I got to study abroad for highschool and bachelor's and it was in quite unconventional places. There were very few Indians and at first it was difficult but so worth it now. It makes the biggest difference in learning."

As per the information from the Ministry of External Affairs from 2022, a total of 13,24,954 Indian students were studying abroad.