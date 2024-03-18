JOIN US
world

Blinken says authoritarian regimes using technology to undermine democracy

Like-minded governments and their people were working together to promote free and fair elections, Blinken said, noting safeguarding democracy was a collective effort.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 02:54 IST

Seoul: US Secretary of Sate Antony Blinken said on Monday technology should be employed to sustain democratic values in the face of efforts by authoritarian and repressive regimes to deploy technology to undermine democracy and human rights.

Like-minded governments and their people were working together to promote free and fair elections, Blinken said, noting safeguarding democracy was a collective effort.

"As authoritarian and repressive regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights, we need to ensure that technology sustains and supports democratic values and norms," he said at the opening of the Summit for Democracy in South Korea.

(Published 18 March 2024, 02:54 IST)
