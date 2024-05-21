Home
Blinken says US flights to resume to Haiti but support needed for police to gain control

Blinken told a Senate hearing that the Haitian National Police had been more successful in recent weeks establishing security in the capital Port-au-Prince.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 15:42 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 15:42 IST

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he anticipates US carriers to resume flying to Haiti in the days ahead, but warned a the country's police force needed support to fully establish control.

Blinken told a Senate hearing that the Haitian National Police had been more successful in recent weeks establishing security in the capital Port-au-Prince and had taken back control of the airport and critical infrastructure from armed gangs.

Published 21 May 2024, 15:42 IST
World newsUSHaitiAntony Blinken

