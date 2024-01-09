Blinken to discuss 'way forward' in Gaza as he meets Israeli leaders

Tel Aviv: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss the "way forward" in Israel's war in Gaza as he meets with leaders including Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday after touring Israel's Arab neighbours.

Speaking alongside Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of their meeting on Tuesday morning, Blinken said he would share what he had heard from regional countries during a day of meetings with Israel's government leaders.

That will include meeting the war cabinet formed in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants that Israel says killed 1,200 people.

Israel launched an air and ground assault on the enclave of Gaza in response that has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

"There's lots to talk about, in particular about the way forward," said Blinken, who has visited Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkey and Greece, since Saturday.