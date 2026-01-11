Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bob Weir, Grateful Dead co-founder, dies at 78

He was diagnosed with cancer in July and 'succumbed to underlying lung issues' surrounded by loved ones, the statement said.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 01:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 01:23 IST
World news

Follow us on :

Follow Us