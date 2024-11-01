Home
Brat, redefined in 2024, declared Word of the Year in UK

The dictionary said the word brat, inspired by the name of an album by English singer-songwriter Charli XCX, has become a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 17:29 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 17:29 IST
