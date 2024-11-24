Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brazil's push for 'super-rich tax' at G20 sparks inequality debate

The initiative, introduced by the Brazilian government, is based on a study by French economist Gabriel Zucman, a professor at the Paris School of Economics and the University of California.
Lekha Chakraborty
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 22:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 22:26 IST
World newsBrazilG20 summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us