Calm like a bomb: Chinese woman survives using grenade as hammer for 20 years

Unconventional means to achieve certain ends (often referred to 'jugaad' in India) is quite common in Asia, but a woman from China has taken it to a whole new level, using a stick hand grenade as a hammer for over 20 years.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, an elderly woman in China had been using the stick hand grenade to embed nails and crack nuts for years, up until recently, when it was confiscated by authorities.

As per the report, 90-year-old Qin from the Hubei province in central China had found the grenade over two decades ago on her farm in Huangbao county.

Mistaking the unusual "metal lump" as she described it as a hammer, Qin decided to take it home and use it for household tasks.

"I’ve been using it at home to pound red pepper, crack nuts, and hammer in nails," the 90-year-old was quoted as saying.

Online videos showed that the handle of the grenade had been rendered smooth by years and years of daily use, while a section of the grenade's fuse was also seen to be exposed.