Can Israel and Palestine coexist?

Yes
Israel and Palestine can coexist in the near future. However, for such a scenario to form, the leaders of both countries have to agree upon peace.
The ongoing war has taken the lives of many people including kids. Houses of millions of people have been destroyed, schools have been demolished and hospitals have been bombed. If this war continues it will have a huge impact on the future generations to come. To prevent these consequences, leaders and citizens of both countries should empathise with each other and work hard to create a world of coexistence.
The United Nations will also need to play a crucial part in this peace process. Furthermore, developed countries should help facilitate discussions so that further damage does not occur.
India with its diplomatic approach should play a key role in restoring peace in the war-torn area. Future leaders of Israel and Palestine should mutually consider peace as their topmost priority in the years to come.
I hope this war will come to an end sooner than later, and peace will prevail.
Hritvik Nair, 11
Bengaluru, Karnataka
No
Ever seen two siblings fight? In most cases one is bothered by something the other does and ends up reacting or retaliating. Well, you can’t really expect the other kid to remain quiet and continue its day when the other sibling keeps bothering it. Soon enough you see them fighting like cats and dogs.
Now, imagine the same situation between two countries and you have the Israel-Palestine conflict. The major reason both the countries are raging is because people are hurt, several lives have been wrecked. Israel is fuming because Hamas harmed its citizens in October, while Palestine has been facing a humanitarian crisis for over 70 years. Human feelings of bitterness and revenge are bound to arise. The people of Palestine are
bound to strike back. Not immediately, but definitely.
Such conflicts have existed for centuries. When brutal allegations have been made against both countries, its illogical to expect them to trust each other in the future. A truce may be formed but not a permanent one.
Afterall, the lesson History teaches us is that nobody ever learns.
Advika Ballagere, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka