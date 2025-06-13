Menu
'Can solve anything', 'will bring India and Pakistan together': Trump

'We are going to get those two (India and Pakistan) getting together,' Trump said in response to a question during a bill signing ceremony in the White House.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 21:21 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 21:21 IST
