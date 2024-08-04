Home
Homeworld

Canada warns citizens to avoid all travel to Israel

'The security situation can deteriorate further without warning,' the Canadian government said in a travel advisory issued to raise the risk level for travel to Israel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 03:33 IST

Ottawa: Canada on Saturday warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, saying the regional armed conflict endangered security.

"The security situation can deteriorate further without warning," the Canadian government said in a travel advisory issued to raise the risk level for travel to Israel.

"If the armed conflict intensifies, it could impact your ability to depart by commercial means. It may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions," the travel advisory said.

Published 04 August 2024, 03:33 IST
World newsCanadaIranIsraelPalestinesecurityMiddle East

