Canada's startling claim punctuates tension with India over separatists

Signs of that breach had begun to emerge as Trudeau undertook a mishap-filled trip to India last week for the Group of 20 summit meeting. First there was a frosty meeting with Modi. Then there was Trudeau’s absence at a banquet dinner attended by other world leaders, including President Joe Biden. Topping it off was an aircraft failure that kept Trudeau stranded in his New Delhi hotel for two extra days, as he refused an Indian offer of a replacement plane.