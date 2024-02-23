Cannabis now legal in Germany after Bundestag passes law allowing personal consumption

Berlin: Germany on Friday joined the small group of countries and jurisdictions that have legalised cannabis when the Bundestag passed a law allowing individuals and voluntary associations to grow and hold limited quantities of the drug.

The law passed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling three-party coalition legalises cultivating up to three plants for private consumption and owning up to 25 grams of cannabis.

Larger-scale, but still non-commercial, cannabis production will be allowed for members of so-called cannabis clubs with no more than 500 members, all of whom must be adults. Only club members can consume their product.

"We have two goals: to crack down on the black market and improved protection of children and young people," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said at the start of a rowdy debate where the opposition accused him of promoting drug use.