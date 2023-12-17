Chad holds divisive post-coup constitutional referendum

N'Djamena: Chad holds a referendum on a new constitution on Sunday that looks unlikely to mend deep divisions between the junta and opposing groups that have fuelled a political and security crisis in one of the world's poorest countries.

The military authorities have called the vote as a vital stepping-stone to elections next year - a long-promised return to democratic rule after they seized power in 2021 when President Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield during a conflict with insurgents.

The proposed constitution would establish autonomous communities with local assemblies and councils of traditional chiefdoms among other changes.

But some of the political opposition and rebel groups have called for a "No" vote or said they will boycott the poll. They question the independence of the election commission and reject the new constitution for not engaging with their wishes including for federalisation.

Decades of instability and economic mismanagement have hampered development in the oil-producing central African country, where nearly 40 per cent of its 16 million people depend on humanitarian aid.

Brice Nguedmbaye Mbaimon, who coordinates a coalition voting "No", said Chad had experienced a unitary state for over 50 years without tangible progress.