Chief of job-search portal Indeed wants to be ‘world’s most powerless CEO’

By Reed Stevenson and Haslinda Amin

Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba, chief executive officer of the company behind top job-search engine Indeed.com, doesn’t seem to place much significance on his own position.

“I want be the most powerless CEO in the world,” Idekoba of Japan’s Recruit Holdings Co. told Haslinda Amin in an interview for Bloomberg TV’s Latitude. “What I think is, ‘How can I facilitate everybody?’ and ‘How can I give good vision?’”

It’s not an uncommon refrain, but in the case of Idekoba, it just might be true. He spends most of his time outside his home country of Japan and lives in Austin, Texas, where Indeed was founded. He moved there more than a decade ago after convincing his bosses to buy the startup for $1 billion, and stayed even after being promoted to Recruit’s CEO three years ago.

With access to vast amounts of hiring data, filling more than 1 million positions every month, Recruit and Indeed have a high degree of visibility into global work trends. There’s still too much friction in the job-search process, providing plenty of opportunities for growth, according to Idekoba.

“The biggest trend is that all developed countries are having less supply of labor force,” Idekoba said. The goal, he says, is to make it easier for people to find jobs, and for employers to fill them. Although postings for remote work are shrinking, demand for flexible roles remains strong, he added.

Recruit is arguably one of Japan’s least-understood companies. In addition to Indeed and employee-review portal Glassdoor, it operates job advertising and staffing services across the world. Recruit connects consumers with businesses large and small through various portals. It’s like having LinkedIn, Zillow, Yelp, eHarmony, Booking.com, Square and dozens of other apps all under one roof. With a market capitalization of ¥11.3 trillion ($75 billion), Recruit is bigger than Nintendo Co., or Honda Motor Co.