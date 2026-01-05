<p>China and Pakistan have agreed to deepen cooperation in industry, agriculture and mining, and expand collaboration in trade and investment, information technology and cybersecurity, according to a joint statement released by Chinese state media.</p>.'We mediated...': After Trump, now China claims role in negotiating India-Pakistan peace talks.<p>The two countries also pledged to strengthen cooperation in the financial and banking sectors and to support each other on regional and international multilateral financial platforms, Xinhua news agency reported.</p><p>They called for more "visible and verifiable" actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist organisations entrenched in Afghanistan, the statement said.</p>