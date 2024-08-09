China confirms discovering world’s first large shallow gas field in disputed South China Sea

The Lingshui 36-1 gas field is located in waters southeast of Hainan, China's southernmost island province, the CNOOC said, without specifying whether it falls in the disputed waters of the South China Sea (SCS) The SCS is hotly contested waters. While China claims most of the SCS, The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. The US, EU, Japan and allies back the claims of the small countries against China.