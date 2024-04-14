JOIN US
Homeworld

China 'deeply concerned' about escalation after Iran strikes Israel

A spokesperson said, 'China calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions.'
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 05:51 IST

Beijing: China is deeply concerned about escalation after Iran launched drones and missiles against Israel, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in remarks published on the ministry's website on Sunday.

"China calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions," the spokesperson said in response to a question about Iran's strikes.

This round of tensions is a "spillover from the Gaza conflict," and quelling that conflict is "a top priority", the spokesperson said.

