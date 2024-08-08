China discloses first heat-stroke fatalities amid record temperatures

Beijing: At least two people have died from heat-stroke in one Chinese city, and many more have fallen ill, as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the eighth day on the eastern seaboard.

Over the next three days, most areas south of the Yangtze River, which empties into the sea in Shanghai, are expected to bake in 37C-39C heat, with temperatures in parts of Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces exceeding 40C, forecasters said on Thursday.

After sweltering in its hottest July in observed modern history, China has been hit by extreme heat, particularly in the east and south of the country. Zhejiang's provincial capital Hangzhou recorded a 41.9C historical high on August 3.

Emergency services in Shenzhen, a city of 18 million people in Guangdong province, said it had made 88 emergency house calls due to heat-related illnesses from Aug. 1-6.