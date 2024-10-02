Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China man, refusing to divorce, flees courtroom with wife on back: Report

The man was accused of domestic abuse but the court did not grant a divorce believing a reconciliation would be possible between the husband and wife.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 06:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 06:16 IST
World newsChinaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us