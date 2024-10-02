China man, refusing to divorce, flees courtroom with wife on back: Report

<p>A man in China, refusing to divorce his wife, carried her out of the court on his back, while proceedings were going on. </p><p>The court ultimately refused the divorce request though the man has been accused of domestic violence, <em>South China Morning Post</em> <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3280304/china-husband-accused-abuse-flees-courtroom-wife-his-back-refusing-divorce?module=top_story&pgtype=subsection" rel="nofollow">reported</a>. </p><p>The couple was reportedly married for 20 years and have two sons and a daughter. </p><p>The woman recently filed for divorce saying domestic violence was the reason and claimed that their relationship had broken down fully. She also claimed her husband was violent with her when intoxicated. </p><p>Nonetheless, the court did not grant the couple a divorce, saying there was a 'deep emotional bond' between them, the publication reported. The court further suggested that a reconciliation between the two was possible. They were also reportedly swayed by the fact that the man did not want to divorce his wife. </p>.Husband calling wife 'parasite' insult to her, entire womankind: Delhi High Court.<p>Unhappy with the ruling, the wife appealed the case. </p><p>Fearing that the ruling would be in her favour, the man tried to make a run for it, <em>AOL</em> <a href="https://www.aol.com/man-accused-domestic-violence-flees-080029986.html" rel="nofollow">reported</a>. </p><p>The judge on the case and other officers of the court rushed to help and the man was reprimanded for his actions. </p><p>Apologising, and promising not to repeat the same, the man -- in a letter -- wrote, "In my emotional agitation, I mistakenly thought I was about to divorce the appellant, so I carried her out of the courtroom, ignoring the instructions of the judges and court officers who tried to stop my extreme actions." </p><p>"I now realize the seriousness of my mistake and its negative impact. I guarantee that I will never repeat this mistake in the future," he added.</p><p>The couple did not ultimately go through with the divorce, and the woman decided to give her husband another chance. An anti-domestic violence volunteer there told <em>AOL </em>that women in China endure over 30 episodes of violence before they approach the authorities or seek help. </p>