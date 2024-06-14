China #MeToo activist Huang sentenced to five years on subversion charges, supporters say

Detained by Chinese authorities since September 2021, the pair were put on trial last year. The pair denied any wrongdoing during the closed-door trial, supporters have said.

The charges of sedition against the pair were based on the gatherings they often held for Chinese youth during which they discussed social issues.

"Their efforts and dedication to labour, women's rights, and the broader civil society won't be negated by this unjust trial, nor will society forget their contributions. On the contrary, as oppression persists and injustice grows, more activists like them will continue to rise," the campaign group, comprised mainly of overseas-based activists, said in a statement prior to the verdict.

There was a heavy security presence around Guangzhou People's Intermediate Court on Friday morning, with police questioning bystanders.

The charge "inciting subversion of state power" is frequently used by the Chinese government against dissidents and carries a maximum prison term of five years but can be longer if the suspect is considered a ringleader or to have committed serious crimes.

The day before her arrest on Sept. 19, 2021, Huang had been scheduled to fly to Britain to begin a master's degree at the University of Sussex on a British government-funded scholarship, the campaign group has said.

Huang, who covered Chinese #MeToo allegations and the 2019 Hong Kong anti-government protests, had been detained by Chinese police for three months in late 2019.

The two activists were put in solitary confinement for a period of months, supporters have previously said. Police in Guangzhou did not respond to a faxed request for comment.