JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China removes anonymity of bloggers' accounts with more than 5,00,000 followers

Messaging and payment app WeChat, microblogging platform Weibo, and Douyin, China's version of Tik Tok, each published separate statements announcing the new measures.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 12:07 IST

Follow Us

Beijing: China's most popular social media platforms on Tuesday announced that "self-media" accounts with more than 500,000 followers will be asked to display real-name information.

"Self-media" includes news and information not necessarily approved by the government, a genre of online content regulators have cracked down on in recent years to "purify" China's cyberspace.

Messaging and payment app WeChat, microblogging platform Weibo, and Douyin, China's version of Tik Tok, each published separate statements announcing the new measures.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 October 2023, 12:07 IST)
World newsChina

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT