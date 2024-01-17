China says threats of force over Taiwan not aimed at most Taiwanese

Over the past year-and-a-half China has twice staged large-scale war games around Taiwan and regularly sends fighter jets and warships into the Taiwan Strait.

Mainstream public opinion in Taiwan wants peace not war, exchanges not distance, and to "take down" the DPP, he said, reiterating the office's comment on Saturday following Lai's victory with less than 50 per cent of the vote and the loss of the DPP's parliamentary majority.

"If the DPP does not repent and goes further and further on the wicked path of seeking 'independence' provocations, it will only push Taiwan into a dangerous situation and bring serious harm to Taiwan," he said.

Chen said Taiwanese are "our flesh and blood", but some have been "poisoned" by ideas of independence and have a "biased understanding" of relations across the strait and national identity.

"We are willing to maintain sufficient patience and tolerance, continue to deepen the understanding of the mainland of the motherland by the majority of Taiwanese compatriots, and gradually reduce their misunderstandings and doubts," he added.

"We hope and believe that our compatriots in Taiwan can firmly stand on the right side of history and be upright Chinese people."

As if to underscore those differences in understanding, Chen told off a Taiwanese reporter for using "Beijing" to refer to China, saying the correct wording was "the mainland".