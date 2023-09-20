Home
China says US comments on Huawei phone 'overstretch' concept of national security

Raimondo told a US House Science Committee hearing she was upset by a report that Huawei made its Mate60 Pro phone equipped with a chip analysts believe was made with a technology breakthrough by Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 08:40 IST

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's comments stating the US has no evidence that Huawei can make smartphones with advanced chips overstretched the concept of national security, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

(Published 20 September 2023, 08:40 IST)
