China says US comments on Huawei phone 'overstretch' concept of national security

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's comments stating the US has no evidence that Huawei can make smartphones with advanced chips overstretched the concept of national security, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Raimondo told a US House Science Committee hearing she was upset by a report that Huawei made its Mate60 Pro phone equipped with a chip analysts believe was made with a technology breakthrough by Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.