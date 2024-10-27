Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China vows 'countermeasures' after $2 billion US arms sale to Taiwan

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 01:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 01:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaTaiwan

Follow us on :

Follow Us