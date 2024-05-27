China's premier hails 'new beginning' with US-allied South Korea, Japan

Seoul: Chinese Premier Li Qiang praised what he called a restart in relations with Japan and South Korea as he met their leaders for the first three-way talks in four years on Monday in Seoul, striving to revive trade and security dialogues hampered by global tensions.

Li, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will adopt a joint statement on six areas including the economy and trade, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges and health and the aging population, Seoul officials said.

They may also agree to resume three-party free trade agreement negotiations, which have been stalled since 2019, according to Japanese media reports.

At the summit, Li called for the comprehensive resumption of trilateral cooperation with an open attitude and transparent measures, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.