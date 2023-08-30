Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China's Wang Yi hopes UK can 'eliminate unnecessary interference' in relations

Foreign Minister James Cleverly is the first senior British minister in five years to visit China, aiming to reset Sino-British relations.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 15:44 IST

Follow Us

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his British counterpart James Cleverly that Sino-British relations can "eliminate all unnecessary interference" if both countries "adhere to mutual respect", during a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

"I believe that as long as both sides adhere to mutual respect, equal treatment, view each other's development objectively, and enhance mutual understanding and trust, Sino-British relations will be able to eliminate all unnecessary interference and obstacles," Wang said during the meeting's opening remarks in front of reporters.

Cleverly is the first senior British minister in five years to visit China, a trip aimed at resetting ties between the two countries after years of tension over security, investment and human rights concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 15:44 IST)
World newsChinaUnited KingdomWang Yi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT