<p>Beijing: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">Chinese </a>President Xi Jinping on Monday called on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS </a>countries to safeguard the multilateral trading system and resist all forms of protectionism as he addressed a virtual summit of the group, state media <em>Xinhua</em> reported.</p><p>Xi also urged BRICS nations to tap into their own advantages and deepen cooperation in various fields including trade and economy, finance and technology.</p><p>"The closer the BRICS countries cooperate, the more confidence, options, and effective results they will have in addressing external risks and challenges," Xi was quoted as saying. </p>