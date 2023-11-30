China's Xi sends condolences to Biden over Kissinger's death

"Dr. Kissinger was a good old friend of the Chinese people. He is a pioneer and builder of Sino-US relations," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference.

Kissinger made "historic" contributions to the normalisation of China-U.S. relations, and Chinese people will remember him for his "sincere devotion and important contribution", Wang added.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent messages of condolence to Kissinger's family and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, respectively, Wang told the briefing.

Kissinger believed China-US relations are vital to the peace and prosperity of the two countries and the wider world, Wang Wenbin said.

"China and the US should carry forward Kissinger's strategic vision, political courage and diplomatic wisdom... and promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of China-US relations," he said.

Kissinger, who served as secretary of state and national security adviser in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, first visited Beijing in 1971, paving the way for the US diplomatic opening to China.

His death was widely mourned by Chinese state media and social media users.