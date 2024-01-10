Chinese embassy in Ecuador to be temporarily closed from January 10

Beijing: The Chinese embassy and consulates general in Ecuador will be temporarily closed from January 10 until further notice, according to a statement on Wednesday.
In the face of escalating violence in recent days, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa signed an executive decree, declaring the South American country in a state of "internal armed conflict", identifying several organised crime groups as terrorist organizations and non-state belligerents.
The president ordered the armed forces to operate within the framework of international humanitarian law.