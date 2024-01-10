JOIN US
Home

Chinese embassy in Ecuador to be temporarily closed from January 10

In the face of escalating violence in recent days, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa signed an executive decree, declaring the South American country in a state of 'internal armed conflict'.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 03:04 IST

Beijing: The Chinese embassy and consulates general in Ecuador will be temporarily closed from January 10 until further notice, according to a statement on Wednesday.

In the face of escalating violence in recent days, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa signed an executive decree, declaring the South American country in a state of "internal armed conflict", identifying several organised crime groups as terrorist organizations and non-state belligerents.

The president ordered the armed forces to operate within the framework of international humanitarian law.

(Published 10 January 2024, 03:04 IST)
