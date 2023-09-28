Chinese hackers stole 60,000 US State Dept. emails in breach reported in July

It is not yet clear what the substance of the emails was. US officials have downplayed the notion that sensitive information could have been caught up in the hack, arguing that it had not compromised classified email accounts. The breaches took place in the weeks before Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to China. He was the first of a series of Cabinet officials to make the trip as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to smooth over frayed diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing, while at the same time imposing restrictions on investments Americans can make in certain Chinese sectors.