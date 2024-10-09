Home
world

Chinese visa overstayers arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged involvement in cybercrime

All 20 Chinese nationals, between the ages of 22 and 49, were arrested from a hotel in the Gorakana area of Panadura, a suburb south of Colombo.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 11:05 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 11:05 IST
India NewsSri LankaVisacybercrime

