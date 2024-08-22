Choice is clear between Harris and 'the other guy', Bill Clinton says at Democratic National Convention

Clinton, who is from Hope, Arkansas, famously said in the 1992 convention, “I still believe in a place called Hope.” On Wednesday, the former president said: “From a man who once had the honour to be called in this Convention, a man from Hope, we need Kamala Harris - the president of joy - to lead us.”

“Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race who has the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes, the sheer joy, to get something done. I mean, look, what does her opponent do with his voice? He mostly talks about himself. So, the next time you hear him, don’t count the lies, count the ‘I’s.’” Clinton went on to criticise Trump's “vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies.” “He is like the tenors opening up before he goes on stage, like I did, by saying, ‘me, me, me, me, me.’ When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you, you,” Clinton said.