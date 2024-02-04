Climbing war memorials during protests an 'insult', to lead to jail time in UK

"Peaceful protest is fundamental in our county, but climbing on our war memorials is an insult to these monuments of remembrance and cannot continue. That is why I am giving police the powers they need to ensure they have the tools to keep order and peace on our streets."

The measure, designed to apply across England and Wales, is scheduled to be introduced as an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill in the House of Commons. The UK Home Office said the proposal will form part of a wider plan set to be revealed next week to tackle disorder at protests.