Live-in couples to be able to register online after UCC implementation in Uttarakhand: Report

With the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) expected to be implemented in Uttarakhand by the end of this year, a facility that will enable live-in and married couples to register their relationship is in the process of being introduced.

The Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7 passed the UCC bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

UCC calls for the registration of live-in relationships just like marriages and states that live-in partners must not be under 18.

In what may be a first, the government has revealed that registration of live-ins would be possible online, as per a report in The Times of India.

"We want to make it easier for people to complete formalities via the online mode. However, this process is complex as govt staff need formal training. We plan to frame rules and conduct training sessions simultaneously to meet the deadline," Shatrughan Singh, former chief secretary who led the nine-member panel that worked on drafting rules for UCC told the publication.