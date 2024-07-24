Clooney backs Harris for president after pushing for Biden exit

Los Angeles: Actor George Clooney, a key Democratic fundraiser who made a public call for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday as the party's nominee for the November presidential election.

Biden ended his campaign on Sunday following pressure from Democrats in Congress and top donors such as Clooney who were disturbed by the president's disastrous debate performance in June.

Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday when she secured a majority of delegates to the party convention in August. She will face Republican Donald Trump in the US election in November.

In a statement, Clooney said Biden had "shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again.