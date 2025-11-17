Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Committed crime against humanity': Bangladesh court sentences deposed PM Sheikh Hasina to death

The 78-year-old ousted Prime Minister, who faces charges of crimes against humanity, has dismissed the charges as fabricated and refused to appoint a lawyer.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 08:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 07:58 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh HasinaDhakaMuhammad Yunus

Follow us on :

Follow Us