Components for pagers used in Lebanon blasts are not from Taiwan, minister says

Reuters
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 03:13 IST

Taipei: Components used in thousands of pagers that detonated on Tuesday in Lebanon were not made in Taiwan, Taiwan's economy minister said on Friday.

Taiwan-based Gold Apollo said this week it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack, and that they were made by a Budapest-based company BAC which has a license to use its brand.

"The components are low-end IC (integrated circuits) and batteries," Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei told reporters.

When he was pressed on whether the parts in the pagers that exploded were made in Taiwan, he said, "I can say with certainty they were not made in Taiwan," adding the case is being investigated by judicial authorities.

Gold Apollo's president and founder was questioned by prosecutors late into the night on Thursday, then released.

Published 20 September 2024, 03:13 IST
World newsIranTaiwanblastsLebanon

