COP28 president denies he doesn't respect climate science

Dubai: COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber defended his role in hosting this year's UN climate summit on Monday and insisted he understood and respected the science of climate change.

In a news conference, Al Jaber responded to a Dec. 3 report in the Guardian newspaper on comments he made last month on the phase-out of fossil fuels that have sparked criticism at COP28.

"I am quite surprised with the constant and repeated attempts to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency," Al Jaber said on Monday.

The Guardian story quoted Al Jaber saying during a Nov. 21 online event that "there is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what's going to achieve 1.5C".