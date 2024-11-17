Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

COP29 week one ends in deadlock as divisions stall climate action progress

India, representing the G-77/China and BASIC blocs, demanded accountability from wealthier countries on unmet financial commitments.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 07:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 07:15 IST
World newsAzerbaijan

Follow us on :

Follow Us