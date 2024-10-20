Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Cuba suffers third major setback in restoring power to island, millions still in dark

Cuba's national electrical grid first crashed around midday on Friday after the island's largest power plant shut down. The grid collapsed again on Saturday morning, state-run media reported.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 09:02 IST
World newsCubapower outage

Follow us on :

Follow Us