Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two rapes

Danny Masterson, the actor best known for his role in the sitcom That ’70s Show, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women when he was at the height of his career more than 20 years ago.
Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo of Los Angeles Superior Court handed the sentence down after hearing the testimonies of the women, who described the lasting impact of Masterson’s actions on their lives, The Associated Press reported.
“This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, adding that he hoped the women’s bravery would be an example to others. “They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims.”
Alison Anderson, a lawyer representing two accusers, said in a statement that her clients had “displayed tremendous strength and bravery” in coming forward. “Despite persistent harassment, obstruction and intimidation,” she said, “these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable today.”
Lawyers for Masterson could not immediately be reached for comment after the sentencing.
Masterson, 47, played Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006 and also starred in the television comedy Men at Work from 2012 to 2014. More recently, he appeared in the Netflix comedy The Ranch, but he was fired from the show in 2017 after the rape allegations emerged.
The case against Masterson drew widespread attention, and at times mirrored a television saga, in part because of accusations that the Church of Scientology, to which Masterson belonged, had tried to discourage his accusers.
In May, Masterson was convicted of raping two women at his home in the Hollywood Hills in the early 2000s. The jury deadlocked on a charge that the actor had raped a third woman.
The mixed verdict was delivered after a jury deadlocked on all three charges in November, resulting in a mistrial.
The retrial this spring lasted more than a month before Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape by force or fear.
Anderson said that her clients planned to continue holding the Church of Scientology accountable for attempting to silence them.