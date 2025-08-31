<p>Mumbai: Third day into his eighth fast-unto-death, Maratha reservation campaigner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange-Patil</a> on Sunday hardened his stance by announcing that he would stop drinking water from Monday. </p><p>“It is three days that my hunger strike is on…I am telling you that from tomorrow I will stop drinking water…you don’t worry…nothing will happen, we will take reservation…only then I will leave Mumbai,” Jarange-Patil told reporters at the Azad Maidan where he is undertaking the sit-in protest. </p><p>“We want reservation from Marathas…that too under the category of OBCs…it is completely legal and fully within the framework of the Constitution,” he said. </p>.Traffic chaos in South Mumbai as Manoj Jarange's protest enters day 2.<p>Jarange-Patil once again urged the protesters to cooperate with the police and administration. </p><p>“He said parking lots have been created in Vashi, Sewree and Masjid Bunder…protestors should not come to Azad Maidan in vehicles…they must park vehicles in designated areas and take local trains to come to Azad Maidan,” he said.</p><p>He also urged the government to open stadiums in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> like Wankhede Stadium so that vehicles could be brought and parked there. “The vehicles will be secured and also people can take rest in them during the night,” he said. </p><p>The chief campaigner also asked supporters to use the public facilities in the railway stations like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. </p>